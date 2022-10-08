BNP Paribas Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Neutral

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FQVLF. CIBC lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

