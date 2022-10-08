Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) versus Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Head to Head Contrast

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Velocity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.53 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.17 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Velocity Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

