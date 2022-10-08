Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
