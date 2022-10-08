Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

