Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.10

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.10 and traded as low as C$11.90. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 7,186 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$209.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.23 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at C$25,731,514.57.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

