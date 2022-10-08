STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $293.20

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 293.20 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 258.24 ($3.12). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.15), with a volume of 5,939 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company has a market capitalization of £121.94 million and a P/E ratio of 593.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

