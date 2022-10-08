Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.88

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.88 and traded as low as $29.94. Autohome shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 294,548 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Autohome Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 231.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

