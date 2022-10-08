Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.60

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.60 and traded as low as $74.99. Moog shares last traded at $75.68, with a volume of 2,590 shares trading hands.

Moog Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.91 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

