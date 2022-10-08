Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.41

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.41 and traded as low as $23.00. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 7,357 shares changing hands.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

