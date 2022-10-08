accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $663.34

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.34 ($8.02) and traded as low as GBX 598 ($7.23). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 642 ($7.76), with a volume of 9,629 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of £265.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,284.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 592.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.34.
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
