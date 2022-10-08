Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Twitter to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Shares of TWTR opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,562. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 39.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,534,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $57,633,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

