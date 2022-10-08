Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

