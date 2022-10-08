Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.41.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
