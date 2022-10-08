Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

PDLMF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.