Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VRE opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $944.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.06. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

About Veris Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.