Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Veris Residential Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of VRE opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $944.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.06. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
