StockNews.com Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WBS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

