Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.79 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.73%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

