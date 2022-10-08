Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

NYSE VNTR opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Venator Materials by 154.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

