Comparing DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DBS Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peoples Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DBS Group and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than DBS Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBS Group and Peoples Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $11.89 billion 4.99 $5.06 billion N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.86 $43.52 million $6.17 7.73

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services 35.79% 10.73% 1.04%

Summary

DBS Group beats Peoples Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

(Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; Middlesex County of New Jersey; and Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.