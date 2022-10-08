The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $110,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

