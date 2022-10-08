Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $132.50 at Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Northland Securities from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.5 %

Fabrinet stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.