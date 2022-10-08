Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $132.50 at Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Northland Securities from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.
FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.
Fabrinet Trading Down 2.5 %
Fabrinet stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
