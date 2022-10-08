Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $72.00 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

