Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $134.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 219.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

