IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.01 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.68 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.84.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.