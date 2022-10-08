IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.
IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
IGM Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.01 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.68 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.84.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.