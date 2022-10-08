Comparing Franklin Wireless (FKWL) & The Competition

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Wireless to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $24.00 million -$3.76 million -8.85 Franklin Wireless Competitors $653.84 million $23.51 million 3.27

Franklin Wireless’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -15.69% -8.61% -7.20% Franklin Wireless Competitors -23.83% 6.94% -8.22%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ competitors have a beta of 4.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 146 535 1161 34 2.58

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Franklin Wireless’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Wireless competitors beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.