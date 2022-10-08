Head to Head Comparison: Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN) versus Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantic American and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Delwinds Insurance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic American and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $199.55 million 0.28 $4.28 million $0.11 25.00 Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantic American.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 1.49% 4.71% 1.56% Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A -8.93% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlantic American beats Delwinds Insurance Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic American

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. The company also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction, school bus contracts, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company provides individual and group whole life insurance, as well as medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance coverages, include various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other policies, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident expense, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.