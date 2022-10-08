Contrasting Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.65% 13.13% 1.09% Northwest Bancshares 24.27% 8.23% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.63 $7.26 million $1.54 7.79 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.05 $154.32 million $0.99 13.65

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

