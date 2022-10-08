biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Critical Analysis

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares biote and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -52.44% 8.28% GLG Life Tech -236.61% N/A -105.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares biote and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.28 -$18.91 million ($0.51) -0.12

Risk & Volatility

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLG Life Tech.

biote has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for biote and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.09%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

biote beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

