Raymond James Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $40.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

