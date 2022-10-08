Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Target Price at C$11.61

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE BLDP opened at C$8.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -14.00. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$24.48.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

