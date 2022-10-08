VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $94,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,226,698 shares in the company, valued at $112,603,780.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $94,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,603,780.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,730 shares of company stock worth $11,435,466 over the last 90 days. 45.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $15,401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.45. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

