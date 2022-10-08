VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
VZIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $94,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,226,698 shares in the company, valued at $112,603,780.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $94,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,603,780.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,730 shares of company stock worth $11,435,466 over the last 90 days. 45.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.45. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
