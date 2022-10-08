Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 896,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.47%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

