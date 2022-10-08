CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $95.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.