Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 225,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

