Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Lowered to $32.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

MBIN opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $523,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.