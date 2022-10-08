First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Cut to $25.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.