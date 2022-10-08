Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $285.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.20.

NYSE LAD opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.73. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

