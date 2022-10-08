Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.23).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 652.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.29. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74).

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,834.03). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,834.03). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,930 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.