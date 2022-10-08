DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.3 %

DKNG opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The company had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DraftKings by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

