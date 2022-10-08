Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.09

Shares of Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.09 and traded as low as $26.70. Security Federal shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 8,850 shares.

Security Federal Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

