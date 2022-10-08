Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.15

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.15 and traded as low as $41.60. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 19,882 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. Ellison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

