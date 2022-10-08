Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.31

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.31 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 119,889 shares trading hands.
Braveheart Investment Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £5.51 million and a PE ratio of 288.33.
About Braveheart Investment Group
Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.
