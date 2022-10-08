Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,303,062 shares changing hands.

Shanta Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £100.63 million and a PE ratio of -19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Shanta Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -0.51%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

