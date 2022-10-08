Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.96 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.96 ($0.06). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,993,205 shares changing hands.

Eurasia Mining Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of £149.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.96.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

