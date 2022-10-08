Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.36

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.36 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 88.96 ($1.07). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 849,975 shares trading hands.

JUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($1.95).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.36. The company has a market cap of £500.00 million and a PE ratio of 430.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 81.43%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15). In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Suzy Neubert bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00). Also, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

