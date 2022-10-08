Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $345.95

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.95 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 329.50 ($3.98). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.02), with a volume of 19,945 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

Conduit Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £547.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 335.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.95.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.74%.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £99,491.82 ($120,217.28). In other news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 32,198 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £99,491.82 ($120,217.28). Also, insider Trevor Carvey bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($95,154.66). Insiders acquired a total of 86,395 shares of company stock valued at $27,809,556 over the last three months.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

