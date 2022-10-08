Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $12.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.89. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

