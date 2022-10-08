Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

