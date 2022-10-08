Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,661.11.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.