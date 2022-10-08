Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,661.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

