Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACCYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €28.10 ($28.67) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.98.

Accor Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

