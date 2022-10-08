Raymond James Trims Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Target Price to C$7.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

