Head to Head Contrast: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) vs. CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and CannLabs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $11.84 million 9.06 -$78.33 million ($3.56) -1.00 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 3 0 2.75 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DermTech and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 441.55%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than CannLabs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -748.29% -49.02% -43.48% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DermTech beats CannLabs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

